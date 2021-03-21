$108.24 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post $108.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.99 million to $108.48 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $68.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $466.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $548.23 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,316 shares of company stock worth $42,703,943. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

