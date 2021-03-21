10,831 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

