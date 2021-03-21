1,110 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Bought by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 139,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

