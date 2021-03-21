12Ships Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.43 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 106.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $149.81 million and approximately $43.43 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.00648433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024301 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,947,458,358 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

