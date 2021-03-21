$15.26 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce $15.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.41 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $12.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $59.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $59.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299 in the last 90 days. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

