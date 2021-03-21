$165.00 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $165.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.40 million and the lowest is $162.70 million. Trustmark posted sales of $172.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $650.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $659.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $648.40 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,210,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,338,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trustmark by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 50.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 227,774 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 959,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

