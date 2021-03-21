$176.43 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post sales of $176.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.85 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $138.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.32 million to $701.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $686.63 million, with estimates ranging from $677.25 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 873,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,151. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

