$19.06 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce $19.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.32 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $74.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $75.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.88 million, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $75.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.