$19.59 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $19.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $78.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.09 million, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $77.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286,216 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 4,856,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,582. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.74.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.