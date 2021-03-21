$19.59 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $19.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $78.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.09 million, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $77.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286,216 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 4,856,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,582. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.74.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

