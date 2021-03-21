2,119 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,572 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $252,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN opened at $135.48 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

