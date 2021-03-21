22,503 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERESU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,592,000.

OTCMKTS ERESU opened at $10.31 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

