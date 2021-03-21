22,814 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

