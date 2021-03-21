23,454 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $213,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 82.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ARCC opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.