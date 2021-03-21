$24.38 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $24.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $24.75 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $51.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $106.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.73 million to $109.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.44 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

NYSE:RWT opened at $10.75 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.