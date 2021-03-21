$24.38 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $24.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $24.75 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $51.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $106.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.73 million to $109.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.44 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

NYSE:RWT opened at $10.75 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

