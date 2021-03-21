250 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

