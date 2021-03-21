2,500 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $24.31 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.