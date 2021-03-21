2,500 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $64,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,131 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Shares of NVAX traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.25. 2,864,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,605. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

