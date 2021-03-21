2,502 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $103.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

