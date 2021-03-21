$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to announce sales of $253.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.63 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

STAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,312,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,545. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.