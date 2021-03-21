26,584 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Graco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

