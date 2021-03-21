$29.87 Million in Sales Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to post $29.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.59 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.17 million to $143.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $176.61 million, with estimates ranging from $163.67 million to $193.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Progenity in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progenity by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Progenity by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the period. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Progenity has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

