$291.05 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to post sales of $291.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.43 million and the highest is $294.97 million. VEREIT reported sales of $298.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VER. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,303,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

NYSE VER opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.