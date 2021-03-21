$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the highest is $3.21. Lear posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 55,759 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,832,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.