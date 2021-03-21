$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $16.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,347,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,446,000 after acquiring an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

