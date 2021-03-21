30,000 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Purchased by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Elastic comprises about 1.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,317 shares of company stock worth $116,362,529. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

