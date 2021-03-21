337 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52.

