375 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Fortinet by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 188,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

