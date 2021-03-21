38,330 Shares in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. CureVac makes up 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVAC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

CureVac stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. 1,291,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,095. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

