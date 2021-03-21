$4.25 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $150.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

