4,048 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXA. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

FXA opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

