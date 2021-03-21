4,300 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.66. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $230.01.

