$487.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce sales of $487.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.21 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $386.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

NYSE COG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. 9,950,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,635. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

