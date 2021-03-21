$49.41 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report $49.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $40.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $245.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 1,006,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,654. The firm has a market cap of $226.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

