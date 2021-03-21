5,117 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

