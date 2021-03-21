5,343 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

