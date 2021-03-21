5,585 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,638,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,975 shares of company stock worth $4,840,742 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

