743 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

