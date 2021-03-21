753 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $475.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $489.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.