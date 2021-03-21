7,835 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

NTLA stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

