$804.14 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce sales of $804.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.29 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $626.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,818. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

