888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Get 888 alerts:

888 stock opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. 888’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.