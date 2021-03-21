89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,697,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 89bio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 111,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

