912 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $2,623,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Autoliv by 112.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $99.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

