92,600 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.94 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

