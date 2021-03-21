Aave Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $184.49 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $373.19 or 0.00641558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and $184.49 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00033094 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,444,318 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

