AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SKFRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.