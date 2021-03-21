Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.92.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $263.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.08. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,826,000 after purchasing an additional 131,452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

