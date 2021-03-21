Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys 224,756 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,756 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.8% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 2,764,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

