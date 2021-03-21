Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 92,500 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. Stoke Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,097 shares of company stock worth $2,789,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 706,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

