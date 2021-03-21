Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. William Blair’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $3,589,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $129,386,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

